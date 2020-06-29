WOONSOCKET - Peggy Ann Bouffard 84, formerly of Vose St., passed away on June 27, 2020 at The Holiday. She was born in Martinsville, VA, a daughter of the late Jasper and Betty (Eggelston) Harris. Peggy Ann worked as a social worker for Tri-Hab for nineteen years and Senior Services for eighteen years before retiring. She was a parishioner of the Emmanuel Church. Peggy enjoyed embroidering, playing bingo and watching her favorite show "The Golden Girls". She loved her cats and spending time with her grandchildren. Peggy always put others before her and would go without in order to give to others.
She is survived by her children, Teresa Carpentier and her husband Rene, Debbie Bouffard all of Woonsocket, Tina Bouffard and Steven Kujawski both of Manville, and Jon Kujawski of Hoboken, NJ, a brother Jasper Harris, and sister Elenora May Harris both of VA, five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was predeceased by a son Maurice Kujawski and siblings, (twins) Mary and Jasper Harris, Henry Harris, John Harris, Dorothy Mangrum, Ann McDaniel, June Harris-Hudley, and Flora Harris Law.
Visiting Hours will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 10-11 AM concluding with a prayer service at 10:45 AM at the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St. Woonsocket. Burial will be held in Resurrection Cemetery in Cumberland. Safe distancing guidelines will be observed. The family request No flowers please due to severe allergies.
Please visit https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/12429365 for remote attendance beginning at 10:30 AM. and www.fournierandfournier.com to send condolences and directions.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 29 to Jul. 7, 2020.