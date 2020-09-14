1/1
Percy E. Standifer Jr
WOONSOCKET - Percy E. Standifer Jr 33, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, September 2, in RI Hospital.

He was the beloved son of Percy Standifer Sr and Kathleen (Gibbons) Standifer. He was a painter, working for DiCecco Painting for many years. He was an outstanding athlete who played all sports and enjoyed hard work.

Percy adored his sisters and family and had a great talent for making people laugh. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his five children: Deshawn Scurry, Parnell Standifer, Iris Standifer, Kylee Davis, and Deasia Scurry, and two sisters: Kristina Standifer, and Jasmine Rideout. He was also the brother of the late Ammie Standifer.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 17 from 5-7 PM at the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 99 Cumberland St. Woonsocket. In accordance with the current state guidelines, safe social distancing and mask protocols will be observed.

Burial will be private. Please visit: www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook.

Published in Woonsocket Call from Sep. 14 to Sep. 22, 2020.
