NORTH SMITHFIELD - Philias A. Auger, Jr., 90, died August 6, 2020, in St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. He was the husband of 57 years of Therese A. (Lague) Auger, who predeceased him in 2013. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Philias Auger, Sr. and Annette (St. Pierre) Auger.
He attended Assumption College and afterward went to work in the men's wear store that his father had started in 1920, then known as Auger's Smart Shop and located at 105 Main Street in Woonsocket. In 1971, he moved the store a few doors down to 91 Main Street, where it became known as Auger's Men's Wear. He ran the business until its closing in 1989, and in the process outfitted many Woonsocket gentlemen. He appeared for years as a weekly guest and advertiser on WWON's morning talk show Coffee An'. In retirement, he volunteered daily for years helping immigrants learn English.
He was an active member of several local organizations in Woonsocket, including first and most fortunately the KBG Club, in which he met Terry, the love of his life. They married in 1956 and settled on Mount Saint Charles Avenue in Woonsocket, where they raised their five children. Later, they moved to Rose Avenue.
He was a communicant of St. Agatha's and later of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, both in Woonsocket, and was active for many years in numerous parish activities and organizations. Catholic education never had a stronger supporter. He was also a member of the Club Richelieu and of the Downtown Woonsocket Business Association.
He is survived by his five children, Pierre Auger and his wife, Jill, of Lexington, MA; Jean Auger and his wife, Janice, of Albion; Marie Gentile and her husband, Ezio, of North Providence; Philip Auger and his wife, Kristin, of North Kingstown; and Eric Auger and his wife, Gina, of Needham, MA; and he leaves ten grandchildren (Mariel, Felice, Marc, Gabrielle, Jim, Emily, Corinne, Lily, Evan, and Adam) and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Sr. Colette Auger, p.m., of Manchester, NH; Estelle Dugas of Amherst, MA; and Madeleine Robinson of Manchester, CT; by numerous nieces and nephews; and by long-time friend, George Gautreau. He was predeceased by brother-in-law Alfred Lague and his wife, Olga, and by brother-in-law Harold Robinson, Jr.
Because of COVID-19, the funeral will be private, but can be viewed live at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/62028398
on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10AM. The funeral will be under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main Street, Woonsocket, RI. Burial, also private, will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Bellingham, MA. The family plans a memorial service when circumstances permit.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Antoine Residence Activities Fund, 10 Rhodes Ave., North Smithfield, RI 02896. The family is grateful to the St. Antoine Residence and its wonderful staff for the care they gave Phil and Terry over the years they spent there.