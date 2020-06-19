CUMBERLAND - Philip Hamric, a brother, uncle, cousin, and good friend is gone too soon.
Arrangements entrusted to Berarducci Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, 185 Spring Street, Woonsocket. Please visit [ProvidenceCremation.com] for complete obit, service details, and condolences.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 19 to Jun. 27, 2020.