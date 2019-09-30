|
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Philip R. Kamer Sr. 82, of Village Way formerly of Woonsocket, died Sunday September 29, 2019 in the Grandview Nursing Home with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of 51 years to Gloria (Arcand) Kamer of North Smithfield.
Born in Woonsocket, son of the late Shookry and Eva (Doura) Kamer.
Philip was a longtime resident of Woonsocket, well known in the community for his avid love of Wheeling and dealing, his many years of Leading the charge for city fireworks, and his active presence in his church at All Saints Parish.
Philip worked for many years at Blackstone Potato Chip Company and served for a short time in the US Army.
Philip loved spending time with family, most importantly, playing the fun-loving "Jidu" with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed spending Sundays at Raynham Flea Market where he would bring home an abundance of fruit and vegetables, visiting the race track and going to the Casino, and most recently spending time scratching lottery tickets ( Massachusetts only).
Besides his loving wife of 51 years Gloria, he is survived by his two children, Kimberly Kamer-Riel and her husband Normand of North Smithfield, Philip R. Kamer Jr. and his wife Jessica Ann of Harrisville, RI. Four grandchildren, Shane Kamer, Seth Kamer, Juliana Kamer and Gavin Kamer. Two step grandchildren, Dylan and Madison, two great grandchildren, Julia and Sylas Kamer.
He also was the brother of the late Leon, Thomas, Anna and Mary Kamer.
His Funeral will be held on Thursday Oct. 3, 2019 at 9 AM from the S.DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in All Saints Church, Rathbun St. Woonsocket, RI. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are on Wednesday Oct. 2, 2019 from 4-7 PM. Burial will be in St. Jean the Baptist Cemetery Bellingham, Ma. In lieu of flowers donations to the in his memory would be appreciated. www.kidney.org/donate
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 1, 2019