Holt Funeral Home
Phoenix Omer Delannoy

Phoenix Omer Delannoy Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Phoenix Omer Delannoy, 3 Months, of Woonsocket, passed away February 12, 2020 at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of Jason Delannoy and Tracy Charlska of Woonsocket.
In his all too short three months on this Earth, Phoenix touched so many lives with his infectious smile, his budding personality beautiful blue eyes and chubby cheeks. Phoenix felt the love all around him especially when his big sister Grayce was near. Our lives were touched by the joy of getting to know our sweet baby boy. Phoenix will always be deeply missed and cemented into our hearts.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his big sister, Grayce Jeanne Delannoy of Woonsocket; his maternal grandparents, Edward and Jeanne Charlska of Woonsocket; his maternal great grandmother, Theresa Charlska of Woonsocket; his paternal grandparents, David Dubois of Blackstone, MA, and Paula Whitten of Wrentham, MA; as well as two aunts, Holly LeBlanc and Beverly Michaud; and several cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held February 18, 2020 at 11AM in Holy Trinity Parish, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. Calling hours are Monday from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 So. Main St., Woonsocket.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 16, 2020
