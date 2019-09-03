|
WOONSOCKET - Phyllis (Kuzdeba) Browchuk, 75, of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully on Sunday, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of 51 years to Roman Browchuk. Born in Woonsocket she was the daughter of the late Frank & Josephine (Samojeden) Kuzdeba.
Phyllis was employed at TECH Industries for over 20 years before retiring. In addition to spending time with her family, she enjoyed attending events at the Senior Center, especially playing BINGO, the center concerts and religious services. She also enjoyed the Olympics, Gymnastics, ice skating, going to the beach, gardening in her flower beds and playing card & board games. Her favorite bands were the Beatles & Beach Boys.
Besides her husband she leaves a son Kevin and his wife Pamela Browchuk, 2 daughters, Darlene Paris & Marianne and her husband Michael (Browchuk), a sister Jane and her husband Thomas O'Reilly, also 5 grandchildren & 2 great grandchildren.
Her Funeral will be Friday at 9:00 A.M. from the Kubaska Funeral Home, 33 Harris Ave. Woonsocket with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. at St. Joseph's Church, 1200 Mendon Rd. Woonsocket. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives & Friends are invited. Visitation hours are Thursday, (Sept. 5th), from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 4, 2019