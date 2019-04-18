WOONSOCKET - Pierre A. Aucoin, 88, of Woonsocket, passed away April 16, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Rita (Bonhomme) Aucoin, to whom he was married to for over 67 years. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Arthur Aucoin and Rose (Choiniere) Aucoin.

Mr. Aucoin served in the Army during the Korean War, stationed in Germany. He worked as Head Pressman for over 50 years at New England Printing and Graphics, Woonsocket.

Besides his wife Rita, he is survived by his five children, Phyllis Martel and her husband Denis; Carol Guilmain; David Aucoin and Diana; Russell Aucoin and his wife Karen; Joyce Arcand and her husband Wil; a sister Yvette Gagnon; eleven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Robert Aucoin, Arthur Aucoin, Joseph Aucoin, Evelyn Robitaille, Pearl Desplaines and Lillian Godon and father-in-law of the late Peter Guilmain.

His funeral will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 beginning with visitation at 8:45 AM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in All Saints Parish, 323 Rathbun St., Woonsocket. Burial with Military Honors, will follow in St. Pauls Cemetery, Farm St., Blackstone, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans, 380 Westminster Mall, Providence, RI 02903.

