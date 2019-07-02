GLOCESTER - R. Joshua Kenney, 62, of Glocester, passed away July 1, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Karen L. Flynn, whom he married October 21, 2000. Born in Louisville, KY, he was the son of the late

Richard and Blossom (Gold) Kenney.

Josh was a musician and photographer, a volunteer, an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan, a trivia champion, an advocate for those who needed him, guardian of animals, self-employed caregiver, and a beloved uncle and friend. He enjoyed skiing and traveling. He was a movie buff, a historian, a gardener, an artist. A true renaissance man, Josh loved his life and his friends and family. He supported others in their passions, and encouraged all minds to open and grow. He was a special brother-in-law to Mary, with whom he shared a bond like no other. Josh was a unique, exceptional man, who will forever be remembered for his kindness.

Besides his wife Karen, he is survived by two brothers, Alan Kenney and his wife Rebecca Olofsson of Andover, MA, and Adam Kenney and his wife Stephanie of Bartlett, NH; a sister, Patricia Lee and her husband Brad of San Antonio, TX; as well as Kirk Sweeney, and his wife Yaovaret of Singapore; and many, much-loved nieces and nephews.

His funeral will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 beginning with visitation at 11 AM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main Street, Woonsocket, followed by a service at 11:45 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island, 70 Bath St. Providence, RI 02908.

