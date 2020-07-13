1/1
Rachel E. (Dumont) Cousineau
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rachel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BELLINGHAM - Rachel E. (Dumont) Cousineau, 71, of Bellingham, MA passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Greenville Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation in Greenville, RI. She is the daughter of the late Raymond and Rita (Daigle) Dumont, former wife of Michael H. Cousineau of Valrico, FL, mother of Michael A. Cousineau of Cape Coral, FL, Craig R. Cousineau and his fiancée Debbie Melo of Chepachet, RI, and Kevin F. Cousineau and his wife, Shannon of Bellingham, MA.

Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. For complete obituary and to sign guest book and updates visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jul. 13 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cartier's - BELLINGHAM

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved