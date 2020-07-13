BELLINGHAM - Rachel E. (Dumont) Cousineau, 71, of Bellingham, MA passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Greenville Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation in Greenville, RI. She is the daughter of the late Raymond and Rita (Daigle) Dumont, former wife of Michael H. Cousineau of Valrico, FL, mother of Michael A. Cousineau of Cape Coral, FL, Craig R. Cousineau and his fiancée Debbie Melo of Chepachet, RI, and Kevin F. Cousineau and his wife, Shannon of Bellingham, MA.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. For complete obituary and to sign guest book and updates visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com