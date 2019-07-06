CUMBERLAND - Ralph R. Clifford, 76, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Oakland Grove Health Center. He is the beloved husband for 54 years of Dorothy B. (MacDonald) Clifford. He is the loving father of Pamela J. Latour, of North Smithfield, and Gary S. Clifford of Manville. He leaves his cherished grandchildren, Brandon and Sean Clifford, and great-granddaughter Marley Rae Clifford. He is the brother of Priscilla Evans.



Ralph was a resident of Cumberland, formerly of Blackstone and Bellingham, Mass., and worked as a data analyst at Raytheon for 38 years until retiring in 1998.



Ralph was an avid bowler and golfer, raised birds and enjoyed trips to Twin River Casino. Devoted to his family, Ralph will be greatly missed.



Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 10, at 11 a.m. at CARTIER'S FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA. Visiting hours are from 9 to 11 a.m., prior to service. Interment will follow at the Blackstone Cemetery, Blackstone.



To sign guest book visit cartiersfuneralhome.com. Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 7, 2019