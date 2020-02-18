|
|
Raymond A." Ray" Auclair, 77, of Woonsocket died Monday February 10, 2020 at Landmark Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Doris C. (Carpentier) Auclair. Born and raised in Woonsocket he was a son of the late Rene and Lucille (Barras) Auclair.
In addition to his wife of nearly 59 years Ray is survived by two sons Raymond B. Auclair and his late wife Christie Lee Auclair (who passed away in 1996), and Russell A. Auclair and his wife Jill, and a daughter Debbie Kerrigan and her husband Sean all of Woonsocket. He was the brother of the late Robert, Rene and Roger Auclair and Jacqueline Gallant. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and their families.
His funeral will be Friday Feb. 21st at 9:00 am from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Precious Blood Church, Carrington Ave. Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. Visiting hours are Thursday from 4-8 pm. For complete obituary information and write-up please visit
www.menardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 19, 2020