NORTH SMITHFIELD - Raymond A. Gervais, 93, of Maple Ave., North Smithfield, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019 at Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. He was the husband of the late Jacqueline (Ruhland) Gervais, whom he married April 17, 1951. They were married for 62 years. Born in Manville, RI he was the son of the late Joseph and Diana (Duhamel) Gervais.

Ray spent his career working as an accountant. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII as a Radarman on the D.E. USS Rinehart. He was an avid fan of Mount Saint Charles hockey. In his later years he enjoyed gardening, and time spent with his family, friends, and neighbors.

He is survived by his son, Luc Gervais and his wife Sally of Uxbridge, MA; his granddaughter, Emily Buratto and her husband Garrett of Uxbridge, MA; his brother, Guy Gervais and wife Jackie of Pascoag, and his sister, Denise Bazinet of Hadley, MA. He was the brother of the late Jacqueline De Roche and Ronald Gervais.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church Street, Slatersville, RI. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Farm Street, Blackstone, MA. Calling hours are omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of RI, 70 Bath Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02908.

