Raymond J. "Ray" Riel
WOONSOCKET - Raymond J. Ray Riel, 77, died Thursday November 12, 2020.

Ray's Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday November 19th at 11:00 am in Holy Trinity Parish (OLQM Church) 1409 Park Ave. Woonsocket. Ray will be laid to rest in St. Charles Cemetery on Farm St. in Blackstone. Visiting hours are Wednesday from 3-6 pm in the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket. All RI Public Health Dept. guidelines (masks, distancing and capacity) will be required.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation 230 East Ohio St. Suite 500 Chicago, Ill. 60611 or HopeHealth Hospice Center 1085 North Main St. Providence, RI. 02904.

Published in Woonsocket Call from Nov. 16 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home
NOV
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Parish (OLQM Church)
Funeral services provided by
Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home
127 Carrington Ave
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 762-1825
