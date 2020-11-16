1/1
Raymond L. Frenette
WOONSOCKET - Raymond L. Frenette, 54, of Woonsocket, RI, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020, at the Landmark Medical Center, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Raymond was born in Warwick, RI, a son of Jeannine (Carpentier) Lambert and her husband, Normand of Fall River, MA and the late Richard Frenette.

Raymond was a forklift operator for Atlas Pallet Co., in Glendale, RI. He was a very hard and dedicated worker and loved his job and coworkers.

Raymond was the loving and devoted father of Jeffrey Frenette of North Smithfield, RI and Danielle and Michael Frenette both of Woonsocket, RI. He was also the loving father of the late Isabella Frenette who passed away in 2003. He spent his final days in the comfort of his home surrounded by all of his family. He is also survived by his siblings, Denise Balcom and Michelle Frenette both of St. Petersburg, FL and Susan Depault of North Smithfield, RI. Raymond also leaves behind two nieces and one nephew.

Raymond will always be remembered as a kind and generous soul, always willing to help those in need and always putting his children first. He was a selfless individual who loved his family and could always find a way to make everyone laugh. He was a dedicated Miami Dolphins Football fan, always sporting a Dolphins baseball cap. One of Raymond's most remarkable traits was his ability to remain positive and never complain.

Calling hours will be held Thursday from 4:30 until 6:30 PM in the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Rd., North Smithfield. Funeral services and burial will be private. Social distancing and other guidelines will be required upon arrival.

www.brownfuneralhomes.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Nov. 16 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Calling hours
04:30 - 06:30 PM
Keene-Brown Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Keene-Brown Funeral Home
445 Greenville Rd
North Smithfield, RI 02896
(401) 762-5008
