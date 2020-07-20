1/1
Raymond Leo Dufresne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOONSOCKET - Raymond L. Dufresne, 86, of Woonsocket, died July 18, 2020 in The Holiday Nursing Home. He was the husband of the late Constance (Brunelle) Dufresne. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Leo A. and Laura (Roy) Dufresne.

Mr. Dufresne was a 1955 graduate of Bryant College. He was a licensed public accountant, and worked in the Fiscal Management Office for the Governor's Office on Highway Safety, retiring in 1996. Mr. Dufresne was a communicant of the former Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church.

He leaves his children, David R. Dufresne and his wife, Dawn, of Woonsocket, and Susan M. Turcotte, and her husband, Richard, of Goffstown, NH; four grandchildren, Matthew and Danielle Turcotte, and Chase and Alexis Dufresne.

Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Holiday Retirement Home Activities, 30 Sayles Hill Road, Manville, RI 02838.

www.holtfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jul. 20 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved