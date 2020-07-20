WOONSOCKET - Raymond L. Dufresne, 86, of Woonsocket, died July 18, 2020 in The Holiday Nursing Home. He was the husband of the late Constance (Brunelle) Dufresne. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Leo A. and Laura (Roy) Dufresne.Mr. Dufresne was a 1955 graduate of Bryant College. He was a licensed public accountant, and worked in the Fiscal Management Office for the Governor's Office on Highway Safety, retiring in 1996. Mr. Dufresne was a communicant of the former Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church.He leaves his children, David R. Dufresne and his wife, Dawn, of Woonsocket, and Susan M. Turcotte, and her husband, Richard, of Goffstown, NH; four grandchildren, Matthew and Danielle Turcotte, and Chase and Alexis Dufresne.Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Holiday Retirement Home Activities, 30 Sayles Hill Road, Manville, RI 02838.