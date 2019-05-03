BURRILLVILLE - Raymond "Ted" P. Breault, 94, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 in Knollwood Nursing Center, Worcester, MA. He was the husband of the late Genevieve (Gringas) Breault. Born in Auburn, MA, he was the son of the late Theodore and Ella (Kenneway) Breault.

Ted worked as a Machinist at the Norton Co. of Worcester, MA and was the owner of Ted's Bait Shop of Pascoag for 45 years.

Survived by a nephew; Thomas Holden and his wife Debbie of Worcester. He was predeceased by two brothers; Timothy and Joseph Breault and a sister; Maria Holden.

Ted's funeral service will be held Monday May 6, 2019 at 10AM from the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave., Pascoag. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Central St. Auburn, MA. Calling hours will be held Sunday from 6 to 8PM. The family would like to thank the staff at Knollwood Nursing Center and the Jewish Hospice of Worcester for there wonderful care.

