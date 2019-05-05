WOONSOCKET - Raymond R. Thivierge 87, of Woonsocket, died May 1, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Marie (Cormier) Thivierge. Born and raised in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late Herve and Blanche (Handfield) Thivierge. Raymond was a carpenter for the RI and New England Unions for 25 years. After retirement he received his Real Estate license and started his own business as Raymond Thivierge Real Estate. Raymond was an active and loyal member in good standing of the Woonsocket Elks 850, Cercle Laurier and Post VFW #7.

Besides his wife he leaves four sons, Robert Thivierge, Ronald Thivierge, and Russell Thivierge all of Woonsocket, Raymond Thivierge of Cumberland and four daughters, Rachel Uttley of Lincoln, Nancy Doyle of Pinkerington, OH, Jo-Ann Wolloff of Tampa, FL and Jeanne Martell of Smithfield. Raymond is also survived by a brother, Richard Thivierge of Cumberland. He was blessed with over 40 grand/great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Leo Thivierge.

A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Four Corners Community Chapel, Cumberland, RI. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting all donations be made to Amedisys Foundation (Beacon Hospice), 1 Catamore Blvd, East Providence, RI 02914 in his memory. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook. Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 5, 2019