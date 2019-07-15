|
CHEPACHET - Regina J. Janczyk, 86, of Chepachet, died Friday, July 12, 2019 in Bayberry Commons, Pascoag. Born in Glocester, she was the daughter of the late Wladysaw "Walter" and Magdalena (Partyka) Janczyk.
Regina enjoyed classic television, gardening, and was interested and concerned with environmental causes.
She leaves her sister, Alexandria "Alice" Kwandrans; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11 AM in the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave., Pascoag. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Glocester Land Trust, c/o Glocester Town Clerks Office, 1145 Putnam Pike, Chepachet, RI 02814.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 16, 2019