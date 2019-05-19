WOONSOCKET - BERNARD, RENE G., 90, of St. Antoine Residence, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019.



He was the beloved husband of the late Cecile (Brodeur) Bernard. A resident of Woonsocket for most of his life, he was a son of the late Louis T. and Beatrice M. (Dussault) Bernard. His Catholic faith was the center of his life. Mr. Bernard was a lifelong communicant of Precious Blood Church. He was employed by Mark Steven, today known as CVS, during the early years. Mr. Bernard retired after 50 years. Following his retirement, he served as a devoted sacristan and other various ministries at St. Antoine Residence and Precious Blood Parish.



He was the brother of the late Claire E. (Bernard) Taillon, and Richard C. Bernard. Mr. Bernard was the uncle of Gerald D. Taillon of Oakland, Calif., Rev. Marcel L. Taillon, Pastor, St. Thomas More Parish, Narragansett, and Diane J. Kane of East Providence.



A visitation will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 10 to 10:45 a.m. in Precious Blood Church, Carrington and Park avenues, Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. Jean-Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham, Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Antoine Residence, 10 Rhodes Ave., North Smithfield, RI 02896, will be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Quinn Funeral Home. Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 19, 2019