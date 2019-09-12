|
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Rene M. Tellier, 89, of North Smithfield, passed away September 8, 2019 in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. He was the husband of the late Patricia (Smith) Tellier. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Alphonse and Leopoldine (Fontaine) Tellier.
Rene's faith, which stemmed from his parents, was the core of who he was. He attended St. Annes School and graduated from Mount Saint Charles in 1948. He worked in education for a total of 41 years. He taught at Notre Dame High School in Fitchburg, MA and was also the Athletic Director. He was a guidance counselor at Mount Saint Charles Academy, as well as helping bring the girls in from being just an all-boys boarding school, and at Norton High School, where he helped send over 3000 kids to college. He took tremendous pride in his job, and the role he played in the continuing education of his students. He felt that every kid should have a chance at higher education and fought for every single one. He was a Brother of the Sacred Heart for 25 years which led him to be able to get two bachelor's degrees and a Masters. He was also a gifted storyteller, taking special interest in his family's history and genealogy. Rene especially enjoyed his time spent gardening, landscaping, and reading, but could always find time to help any person in need. He was well known as a kind and generous man who never forgot a student or their accomplishments.
He is survived by his son, Jim Tellier of North Smithfield; his granddaughter, Mackenzie Briggs of Attleboro; two brothers, Robert Tellier of North Smithfield, and Bernard Tellier and his wife Gloria of Bellingham, MA; two sisters, Suzanne Bouffard of Bellingham, MA, and Rachel Clark of New Bern, NC; as well as many close friends. He was the brother-in-law of the late Donald Clark, Guilbert Bouffard, and Millie Tellier.
His funeral will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 at 8:30 AM from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St. Woonsocket RI, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in Holy Trinity Parish, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Precious Blood Cemetery, Rathbun Street, Woonsocket. Calling hours are Sunday from 2 - 5 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made In Memory of Rene Tellier, to: Mount Saint Charles Academy, 800 Logee St. Woonsocket, RI 02895.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 13, 2019