WOONSOCKET - Rene M. Thibodeau 69, formerly of Sixth Ave. passed away on May 2, 2020 at Woonsocket Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was the son of the late Julien and Rose Beatrice (Camire) Thibodeau. Rene worked for The Arc of Northern RI for fifteen years. He participated in the Special Olympics for many years. Rene loved watching westerns on TV. He was a very loving and sociable person and will be sadly missed.
He leaves four brothers, Gerald A. Thibodeau of GA, Robert L. and Richard A. Thibodeau both of Biddeford, ME, and his brother and caretaker of thirty six years with whom he lived, Paul R. Thibodeau of Woonsocket, and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Gerard J. Thibodeau. The family would like to thank the staff at Woonsocket Health Center for the wonderful care they gave to Rene when it was not possible for them to visit due to COVID19.
Services under the care of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home are private. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Maine will be private and held at-a-later date. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 358101-9908 in his memory would be appreciated. Please visit www.fournierandfournie.com to send condolences.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 4 to May 5, 2020.