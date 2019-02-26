NORTH SMITHFIELD - Rene N. Lariviere, 70, of North Smithfield, died Thursday at Hope Hospice & Palliative Care in

Providence. He was the husband of the late Nancy L. (Vilandre) Lariviere. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Michael and Doris (Druon) Lariviere.

He worked as a Dispatcher for Forte Bros., Manville for twenty-four years and also retired from the Providence Post Office after twenty years. Rene was a member of the Northeast Brewers Memorabilia Club and enjoyed gardening.

Rene is survived by a son, Jason Lariviere and his wife Amy, sister, Rachel Dumas and her husband James Manigan, all of Woonsocket; A nephew, Joseph Vilandre and niece, Laurie Dumas, sister-in-law, Janet Vilandre as well as several cousins. Besides his wife, Nancy, Rene was preceded in death by his brother in law, Norman Pete Vilandre.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11 AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church Street, North Smithfield. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Calling hours are omitted.

