WORCESTER - Rev. Richard H. Labonte, 75, of Worcester, MA passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Overlook Masonic Health Center, Charlton, MA.
Born on August 16, 1944, he was the son of the late Wilfred L. and Rose Alma (Joubert) Labonte. He was the brother of Maurice Labonte, Cecile Levesque, Marie Claudette Claire Labonte, and Pauline A. Quinn. He leaves his many nieces and nephews.
Fr. Labonte was born and raised in Fall River and entered the LaSalette Fathers in Enfield, NH in 1958. He graduated in 1962 and then spent two years studying at LaSalette School in Brewster, MA. He spent a year at Novitiate School in Center Harbor, NH before going on for further studies at the University of Ottawa in Canada for two years followed by three years at St. Paul's in Ottawa, Canada where he studied theology and graduated with Honors. He was ordained in Notre Dame Church in Fall River, MA, and became Co-Founder and Director of the Pastoral Council at LaSalette in Attleboro, MA.
Fr. Labonte joined the National Guard in Fall River, MA and served as area Chaplain for three years where he attained the rank of Captain. He then he served in the Army Reserves as Chaplain at Otis Air Force Base in Bourne, MA. After leaving the service he was named Director of LaSalette in Worcester, MA for three years and also served on the Pastoral Council at Worcester State Hospital for two years. He also became Treasurer and Retreat Director at LaSalette in Attleboro, MA during this time.
He was accepted to the Worcester Diocese and served at Notre Dame in Worcester, Our Lady of Immaculate in Athol, MA, and at St. Cecilia Church in Leominster, MA. During this time, he became a Computer Specialist, wrote a program called Software for Church Census and developed S.P.S. S. Standard Parish Management Systems. Fr. Labonte continued on to Blessed Sacrament in Worcester while working with S.M.P.S. He was appointed Parish Administrator of St. Theresa Parish in Blackstone, MA in 1991. Fr. Labonte was a Third Degree Knight of the Leominster Council and Fourth Degree Knight of Boston Council.
A sincere thank you is offered to the staff at the Overlook Masonic Health Center in Charlton for their loving care of Fr. Labonte during his time there.
A concelebrated Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 5th at 11:00AM from the Cathedral of Saint Paul, 15 Chatham St., Worcester, MA with Most Reverend Robert J. McManus as the principal celebrant. Fr. Labonte will be in repose prior to the Funeral Mass from 10AM to 11AM. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River, MA.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA.
