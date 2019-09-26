|
LINCOLN - Rhea F. (Deshaies) Roberts, 97, of Lincoln, died September 21, 2019 in the Holiday Retirement Home, Manville. She was the wife of the late Rene Roberts who she married on July 4, 1941 and shared 66 years of marriage until his passing in 2007. Born in New Bedford, MA, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Delia (Gosselin) Deshaies.
Rhea loved to travel, especially to the south. Her favorite place to visit was Tennessee. In her travels to the south she fell in love with Cajun Music. She also enjoyed cooking and collected many recipes over the years. Gardening was also a pastime that Rhea loved, her favorite flowers to plant were Marigolds.
She is survived by her son, Donald Roberts and his wife Vonda of Danielson, CT; Daughter in law, Mary Roberts of North Smithfield; five grandchildren, Michelle Dexter, Kerri Gaulin, Joseph Roberts, Donald Roberts, Jr., Mellisa Read; nine great-grandchildren, Sierra, Trevor, Patrick, Emma, Grace, Blake, Taylor, Derryck, Derek; and her sister, Lucille Joyal of Lincoln. Besides her husband, Rene, she was preceded in death by her son Ronald Roberts, two sisters, Veronica Arcand, Doris Harrell; and two brothers, Norman and Lucien Deshaies.
Private arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, RI.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 27, 2019