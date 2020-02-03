Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kubaska Funeral Home
35 Harris Ave
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 762-0220
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kubaska Funeral Home
35 Harris Ave
Woonsocket, RI 02895
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Plante
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. Plante

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard A. Plante Obituary
WOONSOCKET - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Richard A. Plante, 69 of Woonsocket, RI on January 30, 2020. Richard passed peacefully surrounded by his family.

After serving our country as a Marine in the Vietnam war, he worked as a supervisor at Archer Rubber company until his retirement.

He is survived by his loving wife Mary, his son Richard Plante Jr. and his wife Dawn, two daughters Laura Gavell and Ashley Plante.

He also leaves behind one surviving sister Renee Ambrifi, and four brothers, Russell, Roland, Alan and John; four grandsons, three granddaughters and one great grandchild.

Relatives & Friends are invited to visitation hours on Tuesday, (Feb. 4th), from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Kubaska Funeral Home, 35 Harris Ave. Woonsocket. His Funeral will be Wednesday, for time and service information please visit Kubaskafuneralhome.com. Burial with Military Honors will be at the R.I. Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter, RI.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -