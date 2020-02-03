|
WOONSOCKET - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Richard A. Plante, 69 of Woonsocket, RI on January 30, 2020. Richard passed peacefully surrounded by his family.
After serving our country as a Marine in the Vietnam war, he worked as a supervisor at Archer Rubber company until his retirement.
He is survived by his loving wife Mary, his son Richard Plante Jr. and his wife Dawn, two daughters Laura Gavell and Ashley Plante.
He also leaves behind one surviving sister Renee Ambrifi, and four brothers, Russell, Roland, Alan and John; four grandsons, three granddaughters and one great grandchild.
Relatives & Friends are invited to visitation hours on Tuesday, (Feb. 4th), from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Kubaska Funeral Home, 35 Harris Ave. Woonsocket. His Funeral will be Wednesday, for time and service information please visit Kubaskafuneralhome.com. Burial with Military Honors will be at the R.I. Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter, RI.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 4, 2020