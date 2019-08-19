|
|
BURRILLVILLE - Richard D. Royer, 80 years old, of Burrillville, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully at home, on Wednesday,August 14th, after a four-year courageous battle against cancer, surrounded by his loving family. Richard was the loving husband of Patricia DaCosta Royer.
Born in Glendale, Rhode Island, he was the son of the late Leon and Jeannette (Blanchard) Royer. Richard was an Air Force veteran, held several management positions and was the owner - operator of Dick Royer Street Rods (formerly Mister 29). Dick was an avid car enthusiast. He was Show Chairman for the Boston World of Wheels for 36 years, an official of several street rod associations, as well as organizer of various street rod show events in the Rhode Island - Massachusetts area over the years. He loved NASCAR, and an avid sports fan of the Boston Bruins, Red Sox and the New England Patriots. Dick enjoyed spending the winters at their home in Florida.
Besides his wife, Richard is survived by his daughter, Amy Royer Bergeron, and her husband, Mark Cabral, sons, David A. and his wife Bethany, Stephen P., Patrick Kennedy and his wife Sheri, Bryan Kennedy and his brother Adelard W. Royer and his wife Maureen. He is also survived by several grandchildren and one great grandson.
A funeral mass will be held on August 22, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Theresa Church in Harrisville, Rhode Island. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dick's memory, to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168, or , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
Arrangements are under the care of S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket. sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 20, 2019