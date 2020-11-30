PASCOAG - Richard E. "Dick" Morin, 74 of Pascoag and Bushnell, Florida died November 25 at The Villages Regional Hospital in The Villages, FL after a brief illness. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Fernand "Zip" and Rita (Peloquin) Morin. Dick worked at Turex in Nasonville for many years and also was a courier for CVS for many years before retiring in 2012 to travel throughout the US.



Dick is survived by his loving wife Carol of 22 years and his three children, Richard Jr. of Webster, MA, Robyn of Pascoag and Randy and his wife Georgi of Webster, MA. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Zachary, Mackenzie, Ryley and Matthew whom he loved dearly. Dick is also survived by his two brothers, Ronald and wife Joan of The Villages, FL, Gary and wife Patricia of Pascoag, and three sisters, Paulette Begnoche of Johnston, Linda Morse and husband Guy of Pascoag and Patricia Peloquin and husband Bill of North Smithfield and several nieces and nephews and their families.



Dick loved traveling in his RV with his wife, hunting and fishing with his friends and he spent a number of years participating in Revolutionary War Re-enactments throughout New England. He also enjoyed wood carving which he started in the last couple of years making a number of his favorite birds. And most of all he loved spending time with his family.



Dick's Celebration of Life will be private and held at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Dick's memory to the American Diabetes Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store