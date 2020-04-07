|
|
WOONSOCKET - Richard H. McGee, 75, of Woonsocket, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in his home, with his family by his side. He was the husband of Lorraine C. (Landry) McGee, with whom he would have celebrated his 56th wedding anniversary this May. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late J. Harold and Gerarda (Daignault) McGee.
Dick was a 1962 graduate of Mt. St. Charles Academy, and studied marketing and copywriting at Bryant College and Rhode Island School of Design. In 1980, he received a certificate of completion of the Dale Carnegie Sales Course. He began his career at The Call in 1955 as a newspaper carrier. He was hired in 1962 as a proof boy, and later moved on to the Attleboro Sun Chronicle and The Evening Times in Pawtucket. He returned to The Call in 1978, and retired in 1989 as an advertising executive. An active member of the community, Dick was a member and past president and board member of the Woonsocket Kiwanis Club, a member of the Morning Star Lodge of Masons, a thirteen year member and winning coach of East Woonsocket Little League, a past board member and president of ROAD Counseling of Woonsocket, and was the first adult coordinator of the former MiCasa Youth Center, Woonsocket. He also served as an officer of the Woonsocket High School Band Boosters. Mr. and Mrs. McGee cosponsored Up With People, an international performance arts organization, with their employers, The Woonsocket Call, and Marquette Credit Union, and served as a host family for advanced teams for over five years.
Besides his wife, he leaves their daughter, Brenda E. McGee of Woonsocket, and his sister, Elaine McGee-Gautreau of North Smithfield. Dick was the brother in law of Robert T. Landry, Jeannine Petrin, Richard Landry, Jacqueline Doiron, Denise Concilio, and the late Raymond Landry, and also left several nieces and nephews.
Mr. McGee was a consummate family man, so devoted to Lorraine, Brenda, and Elaine, just as they were to him. He was so passionate about his extended family as well, having taken on the role as surrogate father to her two younger sisters when Lorraine's parents died at a young age. His family pride was equally felt about his grandparents, his many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins of all ages.
After retiring due to his disability, the McGee's relocated to Port St. Lucie, FL until 2011, when they returned to Woonsocket.
Mr. McGee was passionate about music and arts and he was an avid reader. He loved sports and followed NASCAR races, Patriots football, and Red Sox baseball.
Attendance will be private, but his funeral service may be viewed live Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 1 PM at http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/64207915. Please consider leaving at message of condolence, or sharing a memory at www.holtfuneralhome.com, that may be shared with Dick's family during his funeral service. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or Hope Health Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 8, 2020