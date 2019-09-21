|
LINCOLN - Richard J. "Butch" Brule, 89, formerly of Manville and North Smithfield, died Friday evening at Kent County Hospital. He was the loving husband of the late Mariette (Benoit) Brule. They were married in 1960. Born and raised in Manville he was a son of the late Paul E. and Yvette (Houle) Brule. He resided in North Smithfield for over 40 years and also lived in Scituate for several years and most recently in Warwick.
Mr. Brule was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps serving during the Korean War era.
Butch was employed as a professional truck driver and was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. He worked for Rosenfeld Concrete Company and New England Bakery. Butch was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus Freehill Council in North Smithfield where he participated in and volunteered for many activities. He was also a member of the Alphonse Yelle Post 9 American Legion in Manville.
Butch loved noting more than to hit the open road on a beautiful day in his convertible talking along loved ones for whatever adventure awaited them around the next corner. Earlier years found him hoping on his motorcycle as he crisscrossed anywhere and everywhere. Summers would find Butch at the family compound in Chepachet where swimming and fishing were at the top of his "to-do list." Butch could also play a mean hand of cards.
Butch will be remembered as a hardworking man. Family and friends meant everything to him. After the untimely death of his wife, Mariette, in 1978 following her battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) Butch redoubled his efforts and gave 110% of himself as a loving dad to his two daughters Lise and Georgette. He treasured his role as a grandfather to Giuliana and Carlo.
Butch is survived by his two daughters Lise Brule and her husband, Duncan Gifford, of Killingworth, Conn., and Georgette Brule and her husband, William Hancur, of Warwick. Two grandchildren Giuliana DeLuca and Carlo DeLuca. He was the brother of Alfred Brule of Lincoln and Jeanne Benoit of Cumberland and the late Gaitan N. Brule. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
His funeral will be Thursday at 9 a.m. from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. James Church, Division St. Manville. Burial with military honors will follow in St. James Cemetery, Manville. Visiting hours are Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Lincoln Senior Center 150 Jenckes Hill Rd. Lincoln, RI. 02865.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 22, 2019