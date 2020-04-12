|
WOONSOCKET - Richard J. "Dick" Desrosiers, 84, of Woonsocket died Monday April 6, 2020 at Landmark Medical Center. He was the loving husband for over 62 years of Gilberte C. (Beausoleil) Desrosiers. They were married on November 9, 1957 at St. Joseph's Church. Gil shared many common loves including their devotion to God and always caring for family first.
In addition to his wife Dick is survived by his son and best friend William "Bill" Desrosiers of Woonsocket, four daughters Jeanne Carbone and her husband Tony of Bellingham, Karen Millette of Woonsocket (who lived with Dick and provided constant loving care for him and enabled his wished to stay at home), Ann O'Brien and her companion Christopher Conrad of Lynn, MA and Nicole Masse and her husband Marc of Pascoag. He was the father of the late Kenneth Desrosiers who passed away in 1994 and father-in-law of Kenny's wife Louise (Marcotte) Desrosiers of Smithfield. He was the brother of Florence Houde of North Smithfield and the late Gerald "Gerry" Desrosiers. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren (with one more due to arrive at any time) and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Born and raised in Woonsocket he was a son of the late Merilda Desrosiers. He was a lifelong resident of the city and a graduate of Woonsocket High School Class of 1954.
Mr. Desrosiers was employed by McLaughlin & Moran Beverage Distributors Inc. for over 35 years before retiring. During his retirement years Dick also worked as an associate for the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Homes.
Dick was a longtime communicant of Precious Blood Parish and was also previously a member of St. Joseph's Parish. He was a member of the Cercle Laurier. Dick was an active member of the Woonsocket Knights of Columbus Council #113 and also a member of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus General Stephen Moylan Assembly.
Dick was a stellar athlete in his youth and his love of sports through participation and later coaching was a central hallmark of his life. During his high school years and into his early adulthood Dick excelled at a variety of sports including basketball, football, hockey, track and field, but most especially baseball. Baseball was in Dick's blood. Dick's natural abilities on the baseball field led him to play with the New York Yankees farm team system in the Minor Leagues for several years, an experience that came to an end when he was injured while playing. Dick also played semi-pro football and basketball. He was also very adept at racquetball, golf and tennis. In short, Dick was a true natural!
Following his years of performance on the sports fields Dick transitioned to the role of coach and mentor. He served as a coach for numerous athletic organizations including Pony League baseball, youth hockey including the Rhode Island Kings hockey team based at Mt. St. Charles, and the Precious Blood Parish and Fr. Marot CYO Center girls' softball teams. By his own count Dick was responsible for coaching and scheduling for upwards of 17 youth sports teams. Dick's ability to coach, manage and schedule for all the programs he was involved in came as naturally to him as batting practice or fielding an infield fly ball.
In recognition of his abilities Dick was inducted into the Woonsocket High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Dick once said that for as much as he truly loved playing sports, his deepest satisfaction came in later years. As he gave back to the sports he so loved, and to the community in general, through his coaching and mentoring of countless young people. Dick's commitment to youth knew no bounds; it was just simply a part of the fiber of his being.
Above and beyond all else Dick was a family man. His family meant everything in the world to him. Dick's most cherished times were those spent playing with his grandchildren and traveling with his family for annual family vacations.
Dick will always be remembered for his most favorite saying he imparted to all he met, "Be with God!"
Due to current public health guidelines the funeral and burial will be private. There will be a Memorial Mass celebrated for Dick at Precious Blood Church, 94 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket on a day and time when everyone may gather to remember and celebrate Dick's remarkable life and lasting legacy. Please check the funeral home web site for updated information. In lieu of flowers please consider having Masses offered for Dick.
Arrangements are in care of the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 13, 2020