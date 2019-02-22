Resources More Obituaries for Richard Toomey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard J. Toomey

Obituary Condolences Flowers BURRILLVILLE - Richard John Toomey, age 69, passed away at Rhode Island Hospital on February 2, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on November 25, 1949, in Rockaway Beach, New York, a son of the late Thomas and Phyllis (Prawdzik) Toomey. Richard lived in Chepachet, Rhode Island, for more than 40 years. He graduated from Bishop Loughlin High School in 1967 and from Rhode Island College with a degree in industrial technology in 1981.

Richard lived a storied life and he told those stories well.

He worked in his familys Irish pub from a young age, growing into the gregarious man his ever-widening circle of friends knew and loved. He met the love of his life, Regina, in their hometown of Rockaway Beach, telling anyone who would listen that he was going to marry that beautiful girl with the long blonde hair. And he did in 1975.

Richard went on to serve in the Army during the Vietnam War and was discharged in Germany, igniting a lifelong love for travel. He had a special fondness for U.S. National Parks, Disney World, and any seaside resort. He loved planning his Toomey Tours trips for his friends, family, and practically anyone who shared his wanderlust and appreciation of a good deal.

A passion for music also took Richard everywhere from seeing Stevie Wonder at the Fillmore East to The Grateful Dead at the Fillmore West to Woodstock 1969 (in a moving truck, no less).

After moving to Rhode Island to start his family with Regina, he became a beloved teacher in the Burrillville school system, where he taught industrial technology and computer courses for almost 30 years. A man of boundless energy and many hats, he also lent his talents as a consultant for Apple, amateur travel guide, and maître d at the Tavern on Main in Chepachet. Despite suffering a heart attack in 2008, he continued traveling and adventuring with his wife and family.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Regina Toomey; sons, Brian and Chris; daughter, Kyla; and sister, Pat Donohue.

Two Celebration of Life events

(emphasis on celebration!) are planned: the first will be held Monday, March 4, at the Tavern on Main in Chepachet, Rhode Island, from 2 to 9 p.m. Bring your happiest memories. The second will be held in Rockaway Beach, New York, date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Nature Conservancy, 800-628-6860, 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203.