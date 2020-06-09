BURRILLVILLE - Richard John Gingell, 79, passed away on June 7, 2020, at the Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket.He was born in his home in Harrisville, a son of the late Roland W. & Florence G. (Destoler) Gingell, Sr.He graduated from Burrillville High School and Dean Jr. College. He was a member of the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Dept. for 30 years, serving as its Treasurer for 25 years. Richard was Chairman, secretary and member of the Harrisville Fire District for 20 years. He was a former member of the R.I.A.N.G, 1118th Engineers in Woonsocket for 6 years. Richard was employed by several Banks and Credit Unions, retiring as President of Coventry Credit Union.He is survived by his sister-in-law, Claire Gingell, one nephew and a niece. He is also survived by the Angelo and Emrick families.He was preceded in death by his brother, Roland W. Gingell, Jr.Calling hours will be at Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Rd., North Smithfield between 4-7 PM on Thursday. All are welcome to drive up and take a moment to celebrate and honor our loved one. Friends are asked to please remain in your cars.Due to the Covid 19, a Mass of Christian Burial and burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Between the Cracks, PO Box 468, c/o Pam Moulico, Harrisville, RI 02830.