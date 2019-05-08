Resources More Obituaries for Richard Ayotte Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard L. "Gentle Giant" Ayotte

1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers WOONSOCKET - Ayotte, Richard L. our "Gentle Giant" with big blueberry eyes, born February 26, 1940 in Woonsocket, RI has gone to heaven on April 10, 2019. Known as Dick, Dad, Grandpa, and Poppo to those who love and know him, he is deeply missed by his "Special Angel" Celine Gagne Ayotte who he married on November 04, 1961, his son Dennis Ayotte and his wife Andrea Ayotte of Medway, MA, his daughter Michelle Walker and her husband Kyle Walker of Woonsocket, RI, his daughter Terry Place and her husband Chris Place of Eliot, ME, grandchildren Elise Ayotte with Matt Howarth, Nicole Ayotte, Victoria Ayotte, Meagan Archer with Josh Blanchard, Gabe Place, Sarah Place, great granddaughter Annabelle Blanchard, "adopted children" JoAnn Wilcox and Tammy Fisette Wilcox Lupoli, best friends Richard and Doris Belleville, siblings Roger Ayotte and his wife Joan Ayotte of Safety Harbor, FL, Dorothy Archambault and her husband Ed Archambault of The Villages, FL, Pauline Guernon and her husband Paul Guernon of The Villages, FL, Gerard Ayotte and his wife Martha Ayotte of The Villages, FL, Robert Carolo of Uxbridge, MA and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister Lucille Carolo and his parents Lucien Ayotte and Gertrude (Latour) Ayotte.

In his younger years, Richard served in the US Army, graduated from RI Junior College, was a respiratory therapist, and an RN. There was never a task Richard couldn't perform, a true "Jack of all trades". He worked hard and in his free time loved taking his family on "Mystery Rides" to places special to him, the White Mountains of NH, Scarborough Beach, Rocky Point Park and Plymouth Plantations. Deeply spiritual, he was active in the church as a lector and CCD teacher and could quote the bible having read it many times. He loved the Patriots, Red Sox, Westerns, chess, parcheesi, and puzzles. He had the greatest most infectious laugh.

Richard's greatest loves were his wife Celine and God. He had so much faith it was impossible to be in his presence and not feel the peace he had or see the light in his eyes. He would give you the shirt off his back or the last dime in his pocket. Mostly, he would give you a smile and encourage you to be the better person, to walk in integrity, and to always "let your light shine".

In lieu of flowers and in the spirit of Richard, we ask that you please donate either to the or to a charity or cause that is special to your heart.

Services were held at St. Antoine's Residence Chapel North Smithfield, RI followed by the burial at St. Ambrose Cemetery, Lincoln, RI. For complete obituary, please visit OlsonParent.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 9, 2019