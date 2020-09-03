1/1
Richard L. Dufresne, Sr.
WOONSOCKET - Richard L. Dufresne, Sr., 67, of Woonsocket, died August 31, 2020 in Landmark Medical Center.

He was the beloved husband of Denise (Desmarais) Dufresne for 47 years. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Louis Philippe and Elsie Mae (Baldwin) Dufresne.

Mr. Dufresne served in the Marines and worked for the former Lantor Fibertaxis, Bellingham, MA for twenty years, most recently as a Supervisor, retiring in 2005 due to illness. He was a communicant of St. Agatha's Church, Woonsocket, where he taught CCD and Confirmation classes, was on the committee for the Knights of the Altar, was a member of the JR. CYO committee and regularly hosted the Parish Coffee-An with his wife. Richard coached youth baseball, and from 1982-1991 and enjoyed posing as Santa Claus on Main St., Woonsocket.

Along with his loving wife Denise, he is survived by his son, Richard Dufresne, Jr., his daughter, Lisa Siekiera, both of Woonsocket; his son- in-law, Alan R. LeClerc, his former daughter-in-law, Melissa A. Dufresne, both of North Smithfield; a brother, Joseph Dufresne of Woonsocket; four sisters, Kathleen Mailhot, Julia Lemire, Antoinette Dufresne, all of Woonsocket, and Carol-Lee Aspiras of Virginia Beach,; eight grandchildren, Dominique Coberly, Megan Dufresne, Richard Dufresne III, Celine, Abigale, Sadie-Brooke, and Arieana-Michelle Siekiera, and Cole Leclerc; as well as four great grandchildren, Wyatt, Alex, and Kylie Coberly, and Kaleb Cournoyer. He was the father of the late Michelle Leclerc, and brother of the late Dennis and Philippe Dufresne, Phyllis Cote, and Linda Slobogan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 10:30 AM in St. Agatha's Church, 34 Joffre Ave., Woonsocket. Respects may be made prior to the Mass at St. Agatha's, beginning at 10 AM. Due to social distancing requirements, burial will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Agatha's Church or to the Sisters of Mercy, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864.

www.holtfuneralhome.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Sep. 3 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
St. Agatha's Church
SEP
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Agatha's Church
Funeral services provided by
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
