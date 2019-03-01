|
|
OCKACHOBEE, FL - Mr. Richard Lionel Hogue, 78 formerly of Ockachobee, Florida passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
No services are planned at this time.
He was born in Woonsocket, Rhode Island to the late Lionel A. Hogue and Yvonne Audette Hogue. He and his wife, Muriel lived in Alstead, New Hampshire for over 27 years.
He is survived by his wife, Muriel C. Millette Hogue; children, Richard L. Hogue, Deborah Bushuay & husband, Richard, Donna Fisher and Richard P. Hogue & wife, Michelle; grandchildren, Kamron, Kayla, Jayde, Jesie, Ananda, Danielle and Brandon; great grandchildren, Iris Wade and Ensley Cashwell; sisters, Jeannine Kappelle and Eugenie Rousseaw; brothers, Paul E. Hogue & wife, Candace, Paul "Sam" Hogue, Jr., Jeffery R. Hogue, and Jarson Hogue; and nieces and nephews, Ronald Kappelle, Ann Bonadei, Sandra Degiso, Joyce Gauoin, Paulette Ryan, Ernie Balanger, Matthew Hogue and Judy Vesseleo.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 2, 2019