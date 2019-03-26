NORTH PROVIDENCE - Richard P. Courtemanche, 72, of North Providence, died March 25, 2019 at Fatima Hospital in North Providence. He was the husband of Holly (Roy) Courtemanche, whom he married April 5, 1986. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Jean and Pauline (Desmarais) Courtemanche.

Richard served a lifelong military career, with over 35 years dedicated to the U.S. Army as well as the Navy. He retired from the Rhode Island Army National Guard as a Sergeant Major after 30 years. He was also an avid golfer, and a member of Lincoln Country Club.

Besides his wife Holly, he is survived by his two children, Richard Courtemanche, Jr. and his wife Gina of Aiken, MN, and Christine Yacino and her husband Dennis of NC; six grandchildren; as well as his mother-in-law, Nancy Roy of Woonsocket.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4 - 7 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St. Woonsocket. Burial with military honors will be private.

