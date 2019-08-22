Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Drainville
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard R. Drainville

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard R. Drainville Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Richard R. Drainville 40, of Poplar St. passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on August 21, 2019 at Woonsocket Health and Rehabilitation Center after a long illness. He was born in Woonsocket, a son of Richard N. Drainville and his wife Monique of Woonsocket, and Patricia St. Gelais and her husband Richard of Bellingham. Richard work in the food service industry for several years. He enjoyed dining out and watching the Patriots.
Besides his parents he leaves a sister Dayna Charbonneau of Woonsocket, and a niece Amber Charbonneau. Richard was the brother of the late Jack Martel and grandson of the late Norbert and Stella Drainville, and David and Irene Darling.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home are private. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.