WOONSOCKET - Richard R. Drainville 40, of Poplar St. passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on August 21, 2019 at Woonsocket Health and Rehabilitation Center after a long illness. He was born in Woonsocket, a son of Richard N. Drainville and his wife Monique of Woonsocket, and Patricia St. Gelais and her husband Richard of Bellingham. Richard work in the food service industry for several years. He enjoyed dining out and watching the Patriots.
Besides his parents he leaves a sister Dayna Charbonneau of Woonsocket, and a niece Amber Charbonneau. Richard was the brother of the late Jack Martel and grandson of the late Norbert and Stella Drainville, and David and Irene Darling.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home are private. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 23, 2019