WOONSOCKET - Richard R. St.Germain, 65 of Woonsocket RI died peacefully at Oakland Grove Health Care Center on March 3, 2020. Richard is predeceased by his parents Adrian St.Germain, Jeannette Renaud and his sisters Lucille Croteau, Lorraine Hopp. He is survived by his brothers Raymond St.Germain of Woonsocket, Robert St.Germain of Milan NH and many nieces and nephews. Richard worked for many years at Narragansett Business Forms Inc. before retiring on Dec. 31, 2013. In retirement Richard enjoyed watching his New England sports teams, fishing and he especially enjoyed his many trips to the local casinos. Graveside services will be held at a later date at St Jean the Baptiste Cemetery.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 9, 2020