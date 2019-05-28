WOONSOCKET - Richard T. Barbrie, 72, of Woonsocket, died May 25, 2019 in Rhode Island Hospital after a 5-year battle with cancer with his wife by his side. He was the husband of Robin R. (Gagne) Barbrie. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Charles C. Barbrie, Sr., and Alice I. (Winsor) Barbrie.

Richard worked in the mail distribution department at CVS Health, Woonsocket until retiring due to illness. He was a musician for many years with various local bands. Richard served in the United States Marine Corps.

Richard enjoyed traveling, metal detecting, crossword puzzles, playing the drums, and most of all spending time with his loved ones and his loyal dogs Austin and Hailey.

Besides his wife, he leaves his children, April Bach of Austin, Texas, Amanda Mandell of Woonsocket, Holly Suzor of Johnston, and Richard Dugas of Fyffe, Alabama; six siblings, Charles Barbrie, Jr. of Columbia, Tennessee, Donald Barbrie of Blackstone, Nancy Sabatino of Spring Hill, Tennessee, and Michael, Patricia, and Russell Barbrie, all of Woonsocket; seven grandchildren, Liam and Brody Mandell, Ryley and Miranda Bach, Christopher and Nicholas Suzor and Kayla Drowne; and many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his siblings, Gerald and Carol Barbrie.

His personality was infectious, he was always able to make people laugh, his sense of humor and smile will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 from 5-8 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 So. Main Street, Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Miriam Hospital Foundation, Development Office, PO Box H, Providence, RI 02901.

www.holtfuneralhome.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 29, 2019