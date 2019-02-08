|
|
BRISTOL - Richard W. Gurka, 70, of Bristol, passed away, Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Walter P. and June D. (Allard) Gurka.
Richard served our country during the Vietnam War and was a New England Sports fan.
He leaves his sister, Nancy J. Jacob of Slatersville as well as his family and friends at the Rhode Island Veterans' Home in Bristol.
His funeral will be held Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Rhode Island Veterans' Home, 480 Metacom Avenue, Bristol. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Church Street, Slatersville, RI.
Donations in his memory may be made to the RI Veterans' Home.
Additional information is available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 9, 2019