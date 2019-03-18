BELLINGHAM – Richard W. Renaud Sr., 83, of Bellingham, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 14, 2019, with loving family by his side. He is the beloved husband of the late Norma M. (Cook) Renaud. Born in Woonsocket on August 18, 1935, he is the son of the late Walter and Germain (Boudin) Renaud. He is the loving father of Richard W. Renaud Jr. and his wife, Laura of Bellingham; Joanne I. Lacouture and her husband, John of Burrillville; Scott E. Renaud and his wife, Lori of Worcester; and the late Jody A. Renaud. He leaves his cherished 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He is the brother of Helen Renaud of Cumberland; Roland Renaud and his wife, Pauline of Woonsocket; Connie Dugas and her husband, Lester of North Smithfield; Madaline Paul of Woonsocket; and Donald Renaud and his wife, Barbara of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. He also leaves his longtime companion Janet Halliwell.



A resident of Bellingham since 1964, formerly of Blackstone, Richard worked for Laborer's Union #39 of Fitchburg, Mass. He previously worked for Charlette Foundry in Blackstone.



Richard played slow-pitch softball for several Woonsocket and Blackstone teams and Bungay Brook in Bellingham. He enjoyed trips to the beach and casinos. Devoted to his family, he will be greatly missed.



Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, March 20, at 10 a.m. at CARTIER'S FUNERAL HOME, 151 South Main St. (Route 126), Bellingham. Interment will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Rathbun Street, Woonsocket. Visiting hours are on Tuesday, March 19, from 5 to 8 p.m.



To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary