WOONSOCKET - Rio-Rita (Gentile) Campano, 89, of Clinton St. died, Friday, May 24, 2019 in Home Health & Palliative Care in Providence with her family by her side. She was the wife of John L. Campano.Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Severino and Agnes (Mariotti) Gentili.

Rita worked as a spinner for Falls Yarns Mill in Woonsocket for several years prior to retiring.

She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Italian Workingmen's Club.

Rita was known as a kind, caring person and enjoyed taking care of others. She also loved to spend time with family and friends.

Besides her husband John she is survived by her 5 brothers, Ronaldo Gentile of Cumberland, Thomas Gentile of Georgia, Robert Gentile, Elmo Gentile, and Raymond "Butch" Gentile, all of Woonsocket, 2 sisters, Nancy Turgeon of Woonsocket, RI and Iris DeStefanis of N. Providence, RI and several nieces and nephews.

She was also the sister of the late Diana Bottachiari and Elena Gentili.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 10 AM in St. Anthony's Church Greene St. Woonsocket, RI 02895. Burial will be in St. Ann's Cemetery Cranston, RI. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 4-6 PM in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895.

