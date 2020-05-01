WOONSOCKET - Rita D. Turcotte, 69, of Cumberland Street, Woonsocket, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket. She was the wife of Bruce R. Turcotte. They had been married for 50 years.
Born in Putnam, CT, she was the daughter of the late Ovila and Rita D. Lameroux.
Rita enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved being with her husband, Bruce, and her children, as well as her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved playing board games, cards, and doing puzzles.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her children: Christine Turcotte of Woonsocket, Marc Turcotte of Douglasville, GA, Michelle Cinquegrano of Cranston, Michael Turcotte, Matthew Turcotte, Katrina Smith and Erica Allard all of Woonsocket, plus 19 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Funeral services were private. For messages of condolence please visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 1 to May 9, 2020.