Rita D. Turcotte
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOONSOCKET - Rita D. Turcotte, 69, of Cumberland Street, Woonsocket, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket. She was the wife of Bruce R. Turcotte. They had been married for 50 years.

Born in Putnam, CT, she was the daughter of the late Ovila and Rita D. Lameroux.

Rita enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved being with her husband, Bruce, and her children, as well as her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved playing board games, cards, and doing puzzles.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her children: Christine Turcotte of Woonsocket, Marc Turcotte of Douglasville, GA, Michelle Cinquegrano of Cranston, Michael Turcotte, Matthew Turcotte, Katrina Smith and Erica Allard all of Woonsocket, plus 19 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Funeral services were private. For messages of condolence please visit www.andersonwinfield.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 1 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved