Rita F. (Nault) Gagne
BLACKSTONE - Rita F. Gagne 62, of Dollard St., died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Landmark Medical Center. She was the wife of Roland Gagne. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Herve and Delora (Devaudreuil) Nault. Rita was a health care worker for Wrentham State School for over thirty years. She loved spending time on the computer and gambling.

Besides her husband she leaves a daughter Heather L. Gagne of Blackstone. She was predeceased by her son Roland Gagne Jr., and siblings Albert and Raymond Nault and Flora Gosselin.

Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home are private. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com to send condolences.

Published in Woonsocket Call from May 4 to May 12, 2020.
