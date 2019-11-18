|
|
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Rita F. (Allard) LeBlanc, 96, of North Smithfield, died November 18, 2019 at Overlook Nursing and Rehab Center, Pascoag. She was the wife of the late E. Romeo LeBlanc. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Philippe and Anna (Mathieu) Allard.
She worked for over 20 years at Tupperware retiring in 1984. Rita was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist church, Slatersville as well as a member of the VFW Auxiliary, Forestdale Post 6342 and the Sacred Heart Senior Citizen's.
She is survived by her son, Ron LeBlanc of Grand Junction, CO and two grandsons, Christopher and Gregory LeBlanc. Besides her husband, E. Romeo, Rita was preceded in death by her sister, Cora Bouchard.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 12:30 PM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church Street, Slatersville. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Calling hours are omitted. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 S. Main St., Woonsocket.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 19, 2019