|
|
FRYEBURG, ME - Rita L. Dalpe, 80, of Fryeburg passed away on Sunday, December 29 at Bella Point Assisted Living Facility. She was born on April 19, 1939 in Woonsocket, Rhode Island the daughter of Emile and Rosemond George Boisvert. She married Laurent Larry A. Dalpe on May 30, 1958 in St. Anne's Church in Woonsocket, RI. Rita & her beloved husband Larry were members of Assumption Parish in Bellingham, MA. for many years prior to moving to Maine. Rita & her beloved husband Larry were involved with the catholic church & traveled to the impoverished mountain areas delivering necessities through her parish/church.
Rita went to St Claire Boarding School. She was a graduate of Johnson & Wales University majoring in accounting. She worked for an accounting firm in Woonsocket, RI. for many years. She was a seamstress, and loved to sew clothing, suits, dresses for family and friends. Rita's hobbies included roller skating (Joy Land her favorite rink), and horseback riding. She was an avid artist and painter (oil & water mediums) her paintings were ghost signed "Lora". She loved family, dogs, cooking, baking, camping, traveling, and vacations at Cape Cod.
She loved her boys (Wayne, Keith, and Dean) and grand-children. She is survived by three sons, Wayne and wife Linda, Keith and wife Patty and Dean and wife Barbara; grandchildren, Victoria, Nathan, Elizabeth, Christopher, Aaron, Teresa, Matthew and Michelle; great grandchildren, Roman, Avi, Elliot, Andres, Brooke and Julianna; and lifelong best friend Muriel Moreau. She was predeceased by her husband Larry on December 21, 2018.
A celebration of her life will be held in the spring. Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home, 9 Warren St., Fryeburg. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.woodfuneralhome.org
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 7, 2020