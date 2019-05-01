LINCOLN - Rita M. (Cournoyer) Stavinski, 98, a resident of The Holiday Retirement Home, formally of Blackstone, MA., passed away peacefully on Tuesday at Landmark Medical Ctr. She was the loving wife of the late Frederick J, Stavinski. Born Nov. 16, 1920 in Blackstone, MA., she was the daughter of the late, Joseph & Maria (Guinard) Cournoyer.

Rita was one of the first graduates of the graduating class of the former St. Paul School in Blackstone. Her favorite pastimes were sewing, crocheting, reading & playing bingo.

She is survived by a son, Frederick Stavinski of Bellingham, MA., 2 daughters, Judith M. Weiss of Charlestown, RI & Linda A. Rousselle of Blackstone, MA. 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren & 1 great great grandchild. She was predeceased by 4 brothers and a sister.

Relatives & Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, (May 4th) at 11:00 A.M. in St. Paul's Church, St. Paul St. Blackstone, MA., Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The Stavinski family will greet guests starting at 10:00 A.M. at the entrance of St. Paul's Church, before the Funeral Mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Church, 48 St. Paul St, Blackstone, MA 01504.

Kubaskafuneralhome.com. Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 2, 2019