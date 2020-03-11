|
WOONSOCKET - Rita Marie (Dauphinais) Demers crossed over the eternal life on March 11, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Armand "Bud" Demers Jr. since June 29, 1982. Rita and Bud had known each other since Grammar School at the old Jesus Marie Elementary School run by the Religious of Jesus Mary. Rita was in the 3rd grade and Bud in the 5th grade at their first meeting.
As teenagers, both were very active in the Precious Blood CYO, until at age 16, Rita left for Oklahoma City to become a Carmelite Sister of St. Theresa where she stayed until age 24 right before her final vows were to be taken. She returned to her family in Woonsocket and immediately attended Rhode Island College to finish her studies in the area of teaching Special Education. Her niece Rosemarie Landry was her primary motivation for pursuing Special Education. Rita had attended Incarnate Word College in San Antonio, TX, Barry College in Miami, FL, and Miriam College in Fond-du-Lac, WI, for her bachelors degree in Elementary Education. She then studied at Rhode Island College and received her masters degree in Special Education in 1967.
Rita started the first Program for Special Needs children from ages 3 to 7 years of age under the leadership of Dr. Joseph McCormick who was the Director of Special Education in Woonsocket at that time. The following year, she left to teach in Paramus, NJ for a short while only to return to Woonsocket to teach Special Needs at the Junior and Senior High levels which she did on and off until 1990 when she retired due to severe spinal problems.
When she was not involved in teaching Special Needs, she was partly responsible for organizing the first Senior Citizens group in Woonsocket. In the early 1970's, the Holy Family Senior Christian Group was founded under the guidance of the Reverend Maurice Hazebrouck and in conjunction with the senior citizens of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Parish. Rita also initiated a recreation group for older special needs individuals at the old CYO Center on Sampson Street (an area destroyed in later years). Every Thursday evening, 20-25 individuals would meet for 2 hours of socialization, entertainment, dancing and sharing of various other activities such as bowling at the old Annex Bowling Alley on Bernon St. in Woonsocket, an area which also no longer exists.
Rita's main goal was to make a difference at whatever she took on. She will always be remembered as a dedicated educator in the Area of Special Education.
Rita is survived by her husband of 38 years, Armand H. (Bud) Demers Jr. She was the sister of: Cecile (& Carroll) Landry of Oklawaha, FL; Rose Marie (& her late husband Will) Hashway Fralix of Silver Springs, FL; Annette (& Bernard) Sirois of South Attleboro, MA; Claire (& Raymond) Levesque of Aiken, SC; Paulette (& Guy) Girard of North Smithfield, RI. She was pre-deceased by her loving brother, Robert Dauphinais of Pascoag, RI. Rita leaves behind 26 loving nieces and nephews; more than 35 great nieces and nephews and more than 8 great-great nieces and nephews who were her joy for so many years. She also leaves behind 4 stepchildren: John (& Kim) Demers, Brigid Demers (& Dr. Vinny Biggs), Timothy Demers and Danielle (& Scott) Rae as well as 4 step-grand-children, Madeleine, Oliver, Beau and Drew.
Rita is most appreciative for all who made a significant difference in her life and in the lives of others, especially any persons with special needs who were always so very close to her heart. She has always said that "she would meet us all on the other side of life" as she so happily prepared to meet the Master of Her Heart and the Love of Her Being. She has asked that you not look for her when it is your turn to "cross-over" since she'll find you as she runs all over Heaven while making up for all of her years on canes, roller walkers and the like. She'll find each of you and welcome you home. Until then, she asks for your continued prayers and leaves you with all of the love in her heart.
The funeral will be held Saturday at 9AM from the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in St. John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. The burial will be in St. John Baptist Cemetery in Bellingham, MA. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours Friday from 4-7 PM in the ONeill Funeral Home.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 12, 2020