WOONSOCKET - Rita R. (Toupin) Forget, 96, of Woonsocket, died September 8, 2019 in The Holiday, Manville. She was the wife of the late Lucien L. Forget. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Henry J. and Marie (Marien) Toupin.
Mrs. Forget was a homemaker. She loved working in her flower garden. She spent many hours tending the flower beds as was evidenced by all the beautiful blooms surrounding her home. She also loved feeding her birds especially the cardinals.
She is survived by three sons, Robert Forget and his wife Denise, Gerard Forget and his wife Beverly, and Lucien Forget and his wife Diana all of Woonsocket; a daughter, Lorraine Nicolay of Harrisville; two brothers, Gerald Toupin of North Smithfield, and Roland Toupin of Port Orange, FL; two sisters; Marguerite Vadenais of North Smithfield, and Lorraine Langevin of Blackstone, MA; ten grandchildren and twelve great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Paul Forget, a grandson, Jason Forget, four brothers, Armand, Albert, Ernest, and Lionel Toupin, and a sister, Theresa Lepage.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Holy Trinity Church, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. The family will receive guests beginning at 9:00 AM at the church. Burial will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Wrentham Rd., Bellingham, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jimmy Fund Walk in memory of Rita's grandson Jason, donations can be made by going to http://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/beachpete.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 12, 2019